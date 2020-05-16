Shahid Afridi buys Mushfiqur Rahim's auctioned bat to raise funds for coronavirus victims

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has purchased Bangladesh all-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim's bat that the latter put on auction in a bid to raise funds for the people who have been affected by the deadly coronavirus in his country.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Mushfiqur has found a buyer.

The world's cricket governing body said that former Pakistan captain Afridi has decided to join the noble cause by buying the bat on behalf of his charity foundation for $20,000.

"Mushfiqur Rahim has found a buyer! Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has joined the good cause, picking up the bat on behalf of his charity foundation," the ICC tweeted.

— ICC (@ICC) May 16, 2020

Afridi, on the other hand, too took to his official social media hand to confirm the news. He hoped that this small token will help building bigger bridges.

"Cricket is to bind. In the divisive world of today, we must look forward to better tomorrow; its always upto us to take 1st step. @SAFoundationN believes human suffering & empathy is beyond borders.Hope this small token will help building bigger bridges.#DonateKaroNa #HopeNotOut," Afridi wrote.

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 15, 2020

On April 19, Mushfiqur posted a picture of him with the bat and said that this is the same bat from which he score his maiden double century in the longest format of the game against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2003.

Mushfiqur further said that he is putting his bat to auction while also asking his countrymen to play their parts in Bangladesh's fight against COVID-19.

"This bat is very precious to me as I got my maiden double hundred in Test. Lots of memory is attached with it but decided to auction it for the welfare for my country men who are COVID-19 victims.Please come forward and let me help them. Stay tuned for further information,"the Bangladesh all-rounder said.

Earlier, England batsman Jos Butter auctioned his shirt which he wore during the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand and raised more than 65,000 pounds for two London-based hospitals.