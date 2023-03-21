Shahid Afridi Makes Huge Statement, Says ‘Indian Threatened Pakistan Team But We Still Came’

Team India have refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, creating another huge tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently claimed that India should not travel to Pakistan as it is not ‘safe’ to play there.

Former Pakistan captain and Asia Lions skipper Shahid Afridi has now claimed that the Pakistan team received threat from a Mumbai-based man but they still decided to travel to India. Speaking to media on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Afridi was asked how matters will improve if there is constant retaliation. “Who is saying no to Asia Cup? India is saying no,” Afridi asked.

"Every Prime Minister in Pakistan wants to have good relations with India. I request PM Modi to let us have cricket with India, let both teams and players enjoy cricket. Fans in both nations want to watch India vs Pakistan matches," Shahid Afridi. #LegendsLeagueCricket — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 20, 2023

Afridi claimed that Pakistan team had once faced threat from an Indian, who he did not wish to name, but yet the Pakistan government had kept differences aside to send the team to India.

“Aap Indian team ko bheje toh sahi, humlog sar aankhon par rakhenge (You just send the Indian team to Pakistan and we will welcome them with great pleasure). Before this, an Indian from Mumbai, won't take his name, had threatened Pakistan that they won't be allowed in India. But we kept all aside and our government had taken it up as a responsibility and Pakistan team did go to India. So threats should not ruin our relationship. Threats will remain,” he said.

The former all-rounder further exemplified by recalling India's tour of Pakistan in 2004-05 and how players like Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh received respect from the people of Pakistan.

“It would have been really nice if India had come. It would have been a step towards cricket and Pakistan for India. This is not a generation of wars and fights, we want relationships to get better. We have played against India with a lot of love and affection. I remember when we came to India, we got an outstanding response. If you remember the 2005 series, Harbhajan and Yuvraj used to go shopping and to restaurants, and no one used to charge them money. This is the beauty of the two nations,” he said.

Afridi’s Asia Lions team became LLC 2023 champions on Monday (March 20) night, defeating Aaron Finch-led World Giants in the final by seven-wickets. Gautam Gambhir’s India Maharajas failed to make the finals.