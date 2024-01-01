In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan's T20I team witnessed a major shake-up post the disappointing ICC World Cup 2023. Shaheen Afridi, the talented fast bowler, found himself leading the team, replacing Babar Azam as the captain. What makes this transition even more interesting is the humorous take by legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who also happens to be Shaheen's father-in-law. At a recent event attended by key players like Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi couldn't resist showcasing his sense of humour. While praising Rizwan's outstanding performance in the World Cup, Afridi playfully remarked that he had initially hoped Rizwan would be the T20 captain. However, to everyone's amusement, Shaheen ended up with the role "by mistake" or, as Afridi humorously put it, "Galti se."

Shahid Afridi praised Muhammad Rizwan and said that Rizwan should have been captain of T20 but Shaheen became it by mistake.#Rizwan #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/TSECe93ZPM — Ahtasham Riaz __ (@AhtashamRiaz_) December 30, 2023

“I admire Rizwan's hard work and focus level. His best quality, which I like most, is only focusing on his game and paying no heed to who is doing what. He is really a fighter! I wanted to see him (Rizwan) as the T20 captain, but Shaheen became the skipper by mistake,” Afridi shared during the event organized by the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

Shaheen Afridi's First Assignment

Shaheen Afridi is set to embark on his captaincy journey with the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The matches are scheduled for January 14, 17, 19, and 21. This series holds significant importance as it marks the beginning of Pakistan's preparations for the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled later in the year.

The unexpected captaincy switch, combined with Shahid Afridi's light-hearted explanation, has added a unique flavor to Pakistan's T20I team dynamics. As Shaheen Afridi steps into his new role, all eyes will be on how he leads the team in the upcoming series. The blend of talent, humor, and anticipation makes the journey of Shaheen Afridi as the T20I captain one to watch closely. Stay tuned for more updates as Pakistan aims for a fresh start under their new skipper, "Galti Se" or not.