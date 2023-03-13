Shahid Afridi’s Asia Lions vs World Giants Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Match No 3 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch AL vs WG LLC 2023 Match No 3 Online and on TV?

The two unbeaten teams in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 – Asia Lions and World Giants – will face off against each other at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha in Match No. 3 on Monday (March 13). Shahid Afridi’s Lions defeated Gautam Gambhir-led India Maharajas by nine runs in the opening game of the season while Aaron Finch’s Giants pipped the Maharajas by 2 runs in the second match.

The winner of this encounter on Monday night will go to the top of the table with two successive wins to their name. Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-haq was the star of the show, hammering 73 off 50 balls against the Maharajas with 4 sixes and two fours. Former Pakistan and Rajasthan Royals pacer Sohail Tanvir was the pick of the bowlers for the Lions, claiming 3/27 in 4 overs.

The Giants, on the other hand, piled up 166 for 8 in their first match thanks to half-centuries by Australian duo of Aaron Finch and Shane Watson. The latter smashed 55 off 32 balls with three sixes and Finch chipped in with 53 off 31 balls with three sixes and 7 fours.

Tribe vs Lions: A clash for the top spot!



The World Giants are set to face-off against the Asia Lions on match day 3 as both the teams are vying for the top spot!



Catch them live tonight at 8 PM IST!

Here’s everything you need to know about Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 3:

When will the Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 3 start?

The Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 3 will start on March 13, Monday.

Where will the Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 3 be played?

The Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 3 will be hosted in Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha.

What time will the Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 3 begin?

The Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 3 will begin at 8 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 730 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 3?

The Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 3 will be LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 3?

The Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 3 is available to be streamed live on the Fancode and Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 3 Predicted 11

Asia Lions: Dhiman Ghosh, Misbah-ul-Haq, Upul Tharanga, Asghar Afghan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdur Razzak, Dilhara Fernando, Isuru Udana

World Giants: Denesh Ramdin, Ross Taylor, Aaron Finch, Hashim Amla, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Ricardo Powell, Shane Watson, Albie Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Morne Morkel