Shahid Afridi says THIS to Babar Azam and Co before PAK vs AUS semi-final

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi wished good luck to Babar Azam and his men before the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup to be played at Dubai International Stadium.

On Twitter, Afridi wrote, "All the best Pakistan! For me this is as big a game as the final. We played an incredible semi-final against Australia in 2010, I wish Babar and his boys go one step better today!"

All the best Pakistan! For me this is as big a game as the final. We played an incredible semi-final against Australia in 2010, I wish Babar and his boys go one step better today! — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 11, 2021

Pakistan have so far beaten all the teams in this tournament, winning five games on the trot. Their campaign started with a win over India and they followed it up by beating New Zealand. Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia, from thereon, were easy wins.

The Men in Green will begin as favourites against Australia in the second semi-final. However, we have all seen how good a side Australia are in the knock-outs. And after New Zealand beat favourites England in the first semi-final, we know anything is possible in the second semi-final as well.

One slip-up in the semis and all the hard work done in the previous five encounters will go down the drain. The good news is that Pakistan's star batters Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik, who were down with fever for the past two days, are back to full fitness and will be taking the field in the first semi-final.