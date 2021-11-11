हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup

Shahid Afridi says THIS to Babar Azam and Co before PAK vs AUS semi-final

Pakistan have so far beaten all the teams in this tournament, winning five games on the trot.

Shahid Afridi says THIS to Babar Azam and Co before PAK vs AUS semi-final
File image of Shahid Afridi. (Source: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi wished good luck to Babar Azam and his men before the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup to be played at Dubai International Stadium. 

On Twitter, Afridi wrote, "All the best Pakistan! For me this is as big a game as the final. We played an incredible semi-final against Australia in 2010, I wish Babar and his boys go one step better today!"

Pakistan have so far beaten all the teams in this tournament, winning five games on the trot. Their campaign started with a win over India and they followed it up by beating New Zealand. Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia, from thereon, were easy wins.

The Men in Green will begin as favourites against Australia in the second semi-final. However, we have all seen how good a side Australia are in the knock-outs. And after New Zealand beat favourites England in the first semi-final, we know anything is possible in the second semi-final as well. 

One slip-up in the semis and all the hard work done in the previous five encounters will go down the drain. The good news is that Pakistan's star batters Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik, who were down with fever for the past two days, are back to full fitness and will be taking the field in the first semi-final. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World CupT20 World Cup 2021CricketShahid AfridiBabar Azam
Next
Story

Taliban appoint THIS ex-cricketer as acting Afghanistan Cricket Board chief

Must Watch

PT2M23S

Padma awards: Inspiring stories of Harekala Hajabba, Tulsi Gowda & Sharif Chacha