PSL 2022

Shahid Afridi tweets THIS for Shaheen Shah Afridi after pacer's explosive knock in PSL 2022

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi blasted 39 runs off 20 balls to force a super over against Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2022.

Shahid Afridi tweets THIS for Shaheen Shah Afridi after pacer&#039;s explosive knock in PSL 2022
Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi. (Source: Twitter)

One of the best in the business around the globe right now with the ball, Shaheen Shah Afridi showcased his batting skills on Monday (February 21) and left the cricketing world dazed. Lahore Qalandars, who were chasing a total of 159 runs against Peshawar Zalmi in a league fixture of the PSL 2022, looked in trouble after being held to 94/6 in 14.4 overs. Shockingly, fast-bowler and skipper of Lahore, Shaheen Afridi walked in and played an astonishing knock.

Shaheen smacked an unbeaten innings of 39 off 20 balls, including four sixes and two boundaries, forcing the game into a super over. Although, Afridi's efforts went in vain as Peshawar sealed the game in the super over. However, Shaheen's entertaining knock earned a lot of praises from different parts of the world. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was among many, who were impressed by the Lahore skipper.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi shared a collage of himself and Shaheen. Shaheen's picture was from his match against Peshawar Zalmi with Shahid Afridi's picture from his Pakistan playing days. "SHAHEEN AFRIDIIII YOU BEAUTYYY!!!" the former all-rounder captioned the post. Shaheen is also engaged to the eldest daughter (Aqsa Afridi) of Shahid.

Checkout Shahid Afridi's tweet for the youngster below...

Moreover, Shaheen revealed after the game that he has been working battings for a while now. He also expressed the reason behind their loss was the mistakes in fielding department. "Have been practicing my batting in the nets to ensure that I can contribute to the team with the bat if needed. Will try to improve more if possible," said the Lahore Qalandars captain in a post-match conversation.

However, PSL 2022 league games are done and dusted now, it's time for the playoffs now. Lahore Qalandars will face PSL leaders Multan Sultans in the Qualifier for the finals on February 23.

