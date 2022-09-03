Kala Jaadu: Pakistan cricket fans troll Hasan Ali as Shahnawaz Dahani gets injured ahead of IND vs PAK clash
As soon as the news of the injury broke, Pakistan cricket fans started trolling Hasan Ali as he is most likely to replace Dahani in the playing XI against India on Sunday.
Pakistan cricket team received a major blow ahead of their Super 4 clash against Team India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday as their pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the match due to a suspected side strain. The injury happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday. As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament.
As soon as the news of the injury broke, Pakistan cricket fans started trolling Hasan Ali as he is most likely to replace Dahani in the playing XI against India on Sunday. Here's how Pakistan fans reacted to the news -
Hasan Ali after listening Dahani's Injury news#pakvsindia pic.twitter.com/NppWFIfyrI — Abdul Wahab (@Awahabo_o) September 3, 2022
@Rizzvi73 @wwasay Yeh Hasan Ali kaunsa kala jaadu karta hai abb Dahani bhe injure...aapka show dekhta hai lagta hai jiski aap tareef karte ho uska patta saaf kardeta hai — Hemang bhabhra (@BhabhraHemang) September 3, 2022
Kismat ho tou Hasan Ali jasi__— Farah7 (@Farah_JinMin) September 3, 2022
Meanwhile hasan ali after he heared the news of injury:#AsiaCup2022 #Dahani https://t.co/qm091BsXdH pic.twitter.com/xgSnbLkD7T — Muhammad zeeshan (@zeshanmohmnd) September 3, 2022
Another blow for Pakistan as Shahnawaz dahani is ruled out from Asia Cup.
Hasan Ali or Hasnain will play Tommorow aganist India#AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/IVAc8LSnW2 — ____ (@wani_sahil_) September 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/C2D4vMHeff — ZulQarNain Aftab__ (@zulqarnain7777) September 3, 2022
Guess who's back_.back again _ pic.twitter.com/3jliWP0vwR — KSal (@ksal786) September 3, 2022
