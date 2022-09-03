NewsCricket
SHAHNAWAZ DAHANI

Kala Jaadu: Pakistan cricket fans troll Hasan Ali as Shahnawaz Dahani gets injured ahead of IND vs PAK clash

As soon as the news of the injury broke, Pakistan cricket fans started trolling Hasan Ali as he is most likely to replace Dahani in the playing XI against India on Sunday. 

Pakistan cricket team received a major blow ahead of their Super 4 clash against Team India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday as their pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the match due to a suspected side strain. The injury happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday. As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament.

As soon as the news of the injury broke, Pakistan cricket fans started trolling Hasan Ali as he is most likely to replace Dahani in the playing XI against India on Sunday. Here's how Pakistan fans reacted to the news - 

