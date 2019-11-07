Shakera Selman returns to West Indies women squad for India T20Is

All-rounder Shakera Selman has been recalled in the 14-member West Indies women's squad for the upcoming five-match Twenty20I series against India, beginning November 9 at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in St. Lucia.

The 30-year-old was earlier forced to miss the recently-concluded three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the Mithali Raj-led side as an injury precaution and to ensure that she regains full fitness ahead of the T20I series.

All-rounder Chinelle Henry, who was sidelined through concussion following the first ODI against India, has also returned to the Caribbean side--which will be led by Stafanie Taylor in the upcoming series.

Reflecting on the squad, Lead Selector of the Women’s and Girls panel, Ann Browne-John said the management remains hopefull that Henry would be fully fit and ready to go in time for the opening T20I.

“Following the Colonial Medical Insurance ODI Series, the majority of the squad has been retained. Chinelle Henry will hopefully be fit and ready to go again after being sidelined through concussion after the first ODI. Shakera Selman will bring her experience to this team to add more fire power to the bowling attack. The team has always had good performances in T20 matches and this series is vital preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup," Cricket West Indies (CWI) quoted John as saying.

The series against India will mark the final home international T20I series for the Caribbean women ahead of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place from February 21 to March 8, 2020.

The five-match T20I series will serve as a good preparation for the two sides ahead of the marquee event next year.

The full West Indies squad for India series is as follows:

Stefanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Stacey-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shermaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond