Shakib Al Hasan Fined By ICC For Throwing Ball At Mohammad Rizwan; PAK And BAN Also Lose WTC Points Due To Slow Over Rate

PAK vs BAN: Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan faced disciplinary action from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday for violating the Code of Conduct during the first Test against Pakistan. The incident occurred after Shakib, who has been named in a First Information Report (FIR) related to the murder of a local Bangladeshi, threw the ball at Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan during the second innings when Rizwan backed away from the crease.

The confrontation took place on Day 5 of the opening Test of the two-match series held in Rawalpindi. In the 33rd over of Pakistan's second innings, Shakib was about to deliver his second ball when Rizwan unexpectedly moved away, causing Shakib to lose his temper. In a moment of frustration, Shakib threw the ball directly at Rizwan, catching him by surprise. This outburst prompted on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough to intervene and have a stern discussion with Shakib immediately following the incident.

As a result of his actions, Shakib was penalized on Monday with a fine amounting to 10 percent of his match fee and received a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The ICC penalized him under Article 2.9, which pertains to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match."

In addition to Shakib's punishment, both Pakistan and Bangladesh were penalized for maintaining slow over rates during the first Test, which significantly impacted their chances of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Pakistan was found to be six overs short, resulting in the loss of six WTC points and a 30 percent fine on their match fees. Despite this setback, Pakistan remains in eighth position on the WTC points table, having secured two wins and suffered four losses in six Tests.

Bangladesh, who achieved a historic 10-wicket victory against Pakistan on Sunday, marking their first-ever Test win over their opponents, were found to be three overs short. Consequently, they lost three WTC points and slipped to seventh place on the points table, just behind South Africa.

The final match of the series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to take place on August 30 in Rawalpindi.