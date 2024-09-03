Shakib Al Hasan’s Hilarious Reaction After Abrar Ahmed Tries To Avoid Time Out In PAK vs BAN 2nd Test viral video watch

In the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh that was played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the host side could only managed to put up 172 runs in the second innings, setting up a target of 185 runs for the visitors to chase down in the fourth innings and win the second match in a row. The Bangla Tigers did not think twice and recorded their first-ever series win over Pakistan with a six-wicket victory in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

During the fourth day’s play, one of the funniest incidents transpired that left everyone in splits. The young Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed, who was asked to bat at No. 10, was spotted rushing to the crease to avoid a ‘timed out’ dismissal. The video of the same has been doing rounds on social media where Abrar could be seen running towards the crease in haste while Shakib was captured laughing at the situation.

Nah look at Abrar pic.twitter.com/syar0spQba — fas (hashtagworkin) September 2, 2024

Shakib, who is one of the greatest Bangladeshi cricketers of all time earlier timed out Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Matthews during the ODI World Cup match played in Delhi last year. He became the first player in the massive 146-year history of international cricket to be dismissed for passing the two-minute limit to take a strike upon arriving at the crease.

The Men in Green who sustained a massive defeat by 10 wickets in the first Test, has now lost the second game in a row against Bangladesh. The Shan Masood-led side, which managed to take a 12-run lead in the first innings after getting rid of Bangladesh for 262 runs, could not score big runs in the second innings and take the upper hand in the match.

All-rounder Salman Agha was the star with the bat for Pakistan in the second innings by remaining unbeaten on 47 runs from 71 balls, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan collected a total of 43 runs. Former skipper Babar Azam could not score big runs once again and was sent back to the pavilion for just 11 runs by Nahid Rana in the morning session of the fourth day’s play.