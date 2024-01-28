Shamar Joseph Does A Rishabh Pant: Cricket Fans React As West Indies Beat Australia At Gabba By 8 Runs

In a nail-biting Day-Night Test at Gabba, West Indies clinched a historic victory against Australia by eight runs, leveling the two-match series at 1-1. Shamar Joseph emerged as the hero, mirroring the resilience of Rishabh Pant in his audacious batting style. This triumph marks West Indies' first Test win over Australia since 2003 and their maiden Test victory Down Under since 1997. West Indies took control in the first innings, posting a commendable total of 311/10 with notable contributions from Kavem Hodge (71) and Joshua Da Silva (78). Despite a top-order collapse, the pair's 149-run stand became the joint-fourth-highest partnership for a WI pair in Australia. c

Australia, in reply, faced a daunting challenge as Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph wreaked havoc, reducing them to 54/5. However, a resilient fightback led by Usman Khawaja (75), Alex Carey (65), and Pat Cummins (64*) helped Australia declare at 289/9. Shamar Joseph's sensational seven-wicket haul in the fourth innings sealed the victory for West Indies.

Smith's Milestone and Records Broken

Despite the loss, Steve Smith achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 16,000 runs in international cricket. His maiden Test fifty as an opener showcased his prolific form, amassing 840 runs against West Indies at an average of 100-plus.

Other Records

The match witnessed several records, including Mitchell Starc reaching 350 Test wickets, Kavem Hodge securing his maiden Test fifty, and Joshua Da Silva nearing 1,000 Test runs. Additionally, Shamar Joseph's broken toe, initially causing concern, did not hinder his impactful performance against Australia.

Fans React to West Indies' Triumph

Cricket enthusiasts around the globe expressed their jubilation as West Indies secured their first-ever win on Australian soil in 27 years. Shamar Joseph's remarkable comeback from injury and sensational bowling display captivated fans, reminiscent of Rishabh Pant's fearless approach in crucial situations.