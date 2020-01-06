Shane Warne auctions his Baggy Green to raise funds for Australia bushfire victims

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne has decided to put his Baggy Green, which he wore in 145 Tests he played during his illustrious career, up for auction in order to raise money for the victims affected by the devastating bushfires in the country.

The 50-year-old's announcement came during Australia's crushing 279-run win over New Zealand in the third and final Test of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground(SCG).

Announcing the news, Warne said he remains hopeful that his baggy green manages to raise some significant amount of money for the people and communities affected in Australia's devastating bushfires.

"The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all. I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people who are in desperate need," cricket.com.au quoted Warne as saying.

Warne became the latest entrant in the list of players raising funds to help the victims of bushfire tragedy in Australia. Earlier, Australia's fast bowling group had pledged to donate A$1000 for every wicket taken during the third and final Test against New Zealand while many Big Bash League (BBL) players are also donating sums of money for sixes hit and wickets taken.

The auction, which is all set to run for a week, is expected to raise funds close to Sir Donald Bradman's caps which earned a staggering $425,000 in 2003.