Shane Warne Death: Virender Sehwag, Gary Linekar react to shocking death of spin legend

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, considered as one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, according to media reports here quoting a statement from his management.

Hewas 52.

According to 'foxsports.Com.Au', Warne's management released a brief statement that Warne passed away in Thailand and the reason could be a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reported by the website said.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne Pared 293 scalps.

Former and current cricketers as well as his fans are stunned by the death of Warner.

Here's how the world is reacting to this sad news:

I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

The sad news of spin bowling legend @ShaneWarne passing away today is one of the biggest losses to the world of cricket! My sincere condolences to the grieving family, may his soul Rest In Peace! #shanewarne @BCCI @CricketAus — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) March 4, 2022

Goodness me, this was his last tweet. Two of Australia's cricketing greats in the space of a few hours. So sad. https://t.co/sWFGDh7My7 — Gary Lineker _ (@GaryLineker) March 4, 2022

Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can't believe it. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) March 4, 2022

Sharing in the sadness of the cricket world on the demise of legend Shane Warne. Truly the end of an era. I pray his family, friends and fans find peace and comfort in this time of grief. #respect pic.twitter.com/CNuvNehEqs — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 4, 2022

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

Shocked to hear the sudden demise of @ShaneWarne. He was one of the skippers I always rated very highly. Very tough to consume this news. Condolences to his family and dear ones. pic.twitter.com/M7Z3Uv8ori — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 4, 2022