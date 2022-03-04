Shane Warne, the greatest of all time? A look at his legacy, in numbers

Shane Warne, unarguably the greatest spinner in international cricket, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

His going is a major blow to not just the world of cricket but for everyone who witnessed the magic he performed in the middle of the pitch.

When he bowled, he was not just a bowler going about doing things on a cricket field, but a magician, who was in it till the last moment.

Shocked, stunned & miserable_ Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

Adam Gilchrist, the wicketkeeper who kept to him for most of his career, perfectly put that it was a pleasure to keep to him and that he and Ian Healy, who also kept for Warne, had the best seat in the house.

Warne was not just an Australian superstar but a hero in every household where cricket meant something. He had so many varieties in his arsenal that it frustrated the batters to no end. His leg-spinner, flippers, googly would all come with the same action. Exactly the same action. He had the audacity to spin big, around the legs of the batters and clean bowl them, hitting the top of their off stump.

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022

In one word, Warne was a genius. A master who fought till the end and a magician who lit the stadium with his mastery.

I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne_.still can't believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

Below, we take a look at what all he achieved that became a part of his legacy.

Bowling Figures:

*Test matches played: 145

*Innings: 273

*Wickets: 708

*Best Bowling in an Innings: 8/71

*Best Bowling in a Match: 12/128

*Runs conceded: 17995

*Balls bowled: 40705

*Average: 25.41

*Economy: 2.65

*5-wicket haul: 37

*10-wicket haul: 10

*ODIs played: 194

*Innings: 191

*Wickets: 293

*Best Bowling in a Match: 5/33

*Runs conceded: 7541

*Balls bowled: 10642

*Average: 25.73

*Economy: 4.25

*5-wicket haul: 1



Batting Figures:

*Tests: 145

*Innings: 199

*Runs Scored: 3154

*Highest: 99

*Fifties: 12

*Average: 17.32

*Strike rate: 57.65

*ODIs played: 194

*Innings: 107

*Runs scored: 1018

*Highest: 55

*Average: 13.05

*Strike rate: 72.04

*Fifty: 1

Test debut: Versus India at Sydney Cricket Ground, January 2, 1992

Last Test: Versus England at Sydney Cricket Ground, January 2, 2007

ODI debut: Versus: New Zealand at Basin Reserve, March 24, 1993

Last ODI: Versus vs Asia XI at Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 10, 2005

IPL debut: Versus Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, April 19, 2008

Last IPL match: Versus Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, May 20, 2011

Shane Warne played 55 IPL matches from which he took 57 wickets with best figures of 4/21. Warne led Rajasthan Royals to their first and only IPL championship title in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. Warne was a key member of Australia's 1999 ODI World Cup winning side.

