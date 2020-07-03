Shannon Gabriel added to Windies squad for England Tests

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been named in the 15-member West Indies Test squad for the upcoming three-match series against England next month.

The 32-year-old, who was initially named among the reserves, has now been included to the main squad after he proved his fitness following an ankle injury and decent performances in the two inter-squad warm-up matches at the Emirates Old Trafford.

Reflecting on his inclusion, Cricket West Indies selector Roger Harper said that Gabriel will bring experience, firepower and potency to the bowling unit.

“I am delighted that we are able to add Shannon to the Test squad. He has shown that he is fit and ready, he will add experience, firepower and potency to the bowling unit," the CWI official website quoted Harper as saying.

During the warm-up matches, Gabriel bowled in three innings and bagged eight wickets while conceding 122 runs.

He is also one of the most experienced members of the squad, having appeared in 45 matches since making his Test debut at Lord’s in May 2012. Gabriel has grabbed a total of 133 wickets in Test cricket, thus occupying the 15th spot in the West indies all-time list of wicket-takers in the longest format of the game.

More than three months after the game was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic, the international cricket will resume with the three-match Test series between England and West Indies from July 8.

Prior to the series, the two sides had also played in a three-day warm-up match (June 23-25) and a four-day warm-up clash (June 29-July 2) at Emirates Old Trafford.

The full West Indies Test squad is as follows:

Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Reserves: Sunil Ambris, Joshua DaSilva, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican