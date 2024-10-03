Shardul Thakur Rushed To Hospital After Batting With 102-Degree Fever In Irani Cup Clash

In a gripping display of resilience, Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur battled through a high fever to make a significant contribution to the Irani Cup match against Rest of India. Despite feeling unwell, Thakur's determination to perform shone through as he faced off against some of the best bowlers in the domestic circuit. His 36 runs in challenging circumstances helped Mumbai secure a substantial first-innings lead, reminding fans and selectors alike of his vital role in the team.

A Troubling Start



The Irani Cup has always been a prestigious platform for showcasing talent in Indian cricket. However, for Thakur, this match was more than just an opportunity; it was a chance to re-establish his credentials following a lengthy injury layoff. Having recently undergone foot surgery, this was his first competitive outing since the operation. The stakes were high, and the pressure was palpable, but Thakur was prepared to give it his all. Unfortunately, the fever that plagued him on Day 1 escalated, culminating in a temperature of 102 degrees during his innings.



Despite feeling weak, Thakur's spirit was unwavering. He stepped onto the field determined to support his team, showcasing not only his batting prowess but also his mental fortitude. His innings was not without struggle; he required breaks during his batting stint, but each time, he returned to the crease with a fierce resolve to contribute to Mumbai's cause.



Standout Performance



During his innings, Thakur showcased a blend of patience and aggression. He faced 59 deliveries, striking four boundaries and a six. His partnership with Sarfaraz Khan was particularly noteworthy, as the duo added a crucial 73 runs for the ninth wicket. Thakur's ability to dig in and play cautiously, even when his health was deteriorating, proved vital for the team's stability.



The Mumbai team management closely monitored Thakur's condition. After his dismissal, it became evident that his health was a pressing concern. Rushed to a local hospital in Lucknow, he underwent tests for malaria and dengue, highlighting the serious nature of his condition. Yet, even in these trying times, Thakur's commitment to the game and his team did not waver, with sources revealing that he expressed a desire to bat even while feeling low.



Aiming for a Comeback



This match isn't just another game for Thakur; it's a stepping stone in his ambition to reclaim his place in the national team. Having made his Test debut in 2018, Thakur is eyeing a return to the Indian squad, especially with the challenging tour of Australia on the horizon. His performance in the Irani Cup will undoubtedly influence selectors as they consider players for this crucial series.



In December 2023, Thakur last represented India in a Test match against South Africa, where he made a significant impact. With the memory of that match still fresh, he knows that strong performances in the domestic circuit are essential to regaining his Test spot. His recent contributions, even amidst adversity, suggest he has the talent and tenacity needed to make that leap.