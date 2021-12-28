हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa

Shardul Thakur tells Ravichandran Ashwin that his game is planned around ‘confidence and self-belief’, Watch

Shardul Thakur is in South Africa with India’s Test squad, facing the Proteas for the three-match series.

Shardul Thakur tells Ravichandran Ashwin that his game is planned around ‘confidence and self-belief’, Watch
Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur. (Source: Twitter)

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur said that he plans his game in terms of both batting and bowling and always goes in the match with self-belief. Shardul has scalped 67 wickets and scored 366 runs for India in 43 international games in all formats so far.

“I do like to plan my game in terms of both bowling and batting. When I enter the ground, everything is about confidence and self-belief for me. If you are playing white-ball cricket, you think of yorker. So to bowl that yorker, I go in with full confidence which stands out for me as a player,” Shardul told his fellow teammate Ravichandran Ashwin in a video posted on BCCI TV.

Watch the interaction between Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin here...

Currently, Shardul is in South Africa with India’s Test squad, facing the Proteas for the three-match series. “I am looking forward to it. I hope it comes off in South Africa too as I have been successful in England and Australia, to contribute in South African conditions, I would be more than happy,” said Shardul.

Coming to the match, Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between India and South Africa got abandoned due to persistent rain on Monday here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. The start of play was delayed due to continuous rain and day two had to be called off eventually without being a ball bowled.

Virat Kohli’s side had dominated Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against the Proteas at the SuperSport Park with the visitors’ score reading 272/3 at stumps. KL Rahul (122 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (40 not out) are unbeaten at the crease and India would be hoping for a strong show from the batters on Day 2.

(with ANI inputs)

