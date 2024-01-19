Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch International League T20 2024 (ILT20) Matches Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The second season of International League T20 2024 (ILT20) will kickstart on January 19 on Friday in Sharjah with the first match between Sharjah Warriors and defending champions Gulf Giants. There are six teams fighting to the trophy this season as well. The tournament will see 34 matches take place including the playoffs and the final. There will be 30 matches in the league stage followed by the playoff. The final will take place on February 17 in Dubai.

Gulf Giants are being led by James Vince of England and his side include many T20 specialists like Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan and Rehan Ahmed among others. Sharjah Warriors will be looking to win their first trophy and captain Tom Kohler-Cadmore has with him a very capable side that includes the players such as Martin Guptill, Joe Denly, Daniel ams, Chris Woakes and Mark Watt.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of ILT20 2024, including including Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants match:

At what time does the ILT20 2024 begin?

The ILT20 2024 matches will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Double-headers games will start at 4:00 PM IST) . The match between Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants will start at 8 pm IST.

What are the venues where International League T20 2024 matches will be played? Where will Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants be played?

The International League T20 2024 matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The match between Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where can you watch the ILT20 2024 matches on TV, including Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants match?

Indian fans can enjoy live TV broadcasts of ILT20 2024 matches, including Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants game, on Zee TV, Zee TV HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD.

Where can you watch the ILT20 2024 online in India, including Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants match?

One can watch the International League T20 2024 matches, including Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants, online on the Zee5 app and website

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants: Squads

Gulf Giants Squad: Chris Lynn, James Vince(c), Jordan Cox(w), Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Shimron Hetmyer, Richard Gleeson, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Usman Khan, Rehan Ahmed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Sanchit Sharma, Jamie Smith, Dominic Drakes, Saurabh Netravalkar

Sharjah Warriors Squad: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(w), Joe Denly, Daniel Sams, Mark Deyal, James Fuller, Christopher Sole, Qais Ahmad, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Mark Watt, Lewis Gregory