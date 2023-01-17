Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 live on TV and Online in India?
Here's all you need to know about Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates in International League T20 2023.
On Tuesday, January 17, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the Sharjah Warriors will play host to the MI Emirates in the sixth match of the ILT20 2023. The two teams will play in their second season-opening match. The Warriors are now in second-to-last place in the points standings after losing both of their games thus far. They scored a total of 145 runs in their last match against the Desert Vipers before losing by seven wickets. MI Emirates defeated the Warriors in their season opener. They scored 204 runs overall for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, with Muhammad Waseem and Nicholas Pooran both turning up outstanding batting performances.
Match Details
International League T20, 2023
Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates, 6th Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Pitch Report Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates
The average first innings score of 164 runs in the last five T20 games at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium suggests that the surface offers plenty of support to batsmen. Additionally, teams that won the toss chose to bowl, indicating a successful plan.
Dream11 Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates
WICKET-KEEPERS: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran
BATSMEN: Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Waseem Muhammad, Andre Fletcher
ALL-ROUNDERS: Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo
BOWLERS: Chris Woakes, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Predicted Playing XI Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates
Sharjah Warriors
DJ Malan, Evin Lewis, MM Ali(C), Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Joe Denly, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, T Kohler-Cadmore, Naveen-ul-Haq, K Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique
MI Emirates
Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, ADS Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Kieron Pollard(C), DJ Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan
Live Streaming Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates
Zee Network will be providing the live telecast of the competition in India. The tournament will be streamed live across India on Zee's digital application 'Zee5'.
Live Tv
