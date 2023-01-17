topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
SHARJAH WARRIORS VS MI EMIRATES

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 live on TV and Online in India? 

Here's all you need to know about Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates in International League T20 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 live on TV and Online in India? 

On Tuesday, January 17, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the Sharjah Warriors will play host to the MI Emirates in the sixth match of the ILT20 2023. The two teams will play in their second season-opening match. The Warriors are now in second-to-last place in the points standings after losing both of their games thus far. They scored a total of 145 runs in their last match against the Desert Vipers before losing by seven wickets. MI Emirates defeated the Warriors in their season opener. They scored 204 runs overall for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, with Muhammad Waseem and Nicholas Pooran both turning up outstanding batting performances.

Also Read: Babar Azam Sexting Scandal: From Mohammed Shami, Tim Paine to Shane Warne and Kevin Pietersen, Top 5 cricketers who got 'Honey Trapped' - In Pics

Match Details

International League T20, 2023

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates, 6th Match 

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Pitch Report Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates

The average first innings score of 164 runs in the last five T20 games at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium suggests that the surface offers plenty of support to batsmen. Additionally, teams that won the toss chose to bowl, indicating a successful plan.

Dream11 Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates

WICKET-KEEPERS: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran

BATSMEN: Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Waseem Muhammad, Andre Fletcher

ALL-ROUNDERS: Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo

BOWLERS: Chris Woakes, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Predicted Playing XI Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates

Sharjah Warriors

DJ Malan, Evin Lewis, MM Ali(C), Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Joe Denly, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, T Kohler-Cadmore, Naveen-ul-Haq, K Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique

MI Emirates

Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, ADS Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Kieron Pollard(C), DJ Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan

Live Streaming Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates

Zee Network will be providing the live telecast of the competition in India. The tournament will be streamed live across India on Zee's digital application 'Zee5'. 

Live Tv

Sharjah Warriors vs MI EmiratesSharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates news updateSharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates newsSharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates updateSharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates live streamingSharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates liveInternational League T20International League T20 news updateInternational League T20 newsInternational League T20 updateInternational League T20 live streamingInternational League T20 liveILT20ILT20 live streamingILT20 liveILT20 news updateILT20 newsILT20 update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?