Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch International League T20 2023 live on TV and Online in India? 

On Tuesday, January 17, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the Sharjah Warriors will play host to the MI Emirates in the sixth match of the ILT20 2023. The two teams will play in their second season-opening match. The Warriors are now in second-to-last place in the points standings after losing both of their games thus far. They scored a total of 145 runs in their last match against the Desert Vipers before losing by seven wickets. MI Emirates defeated the Warriors in their season opener. They scored 204 runs overall for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, with Muhammad Waseem and Nicholas Pooran both turning up outstanding batting performances.

Match Details

International League T20, 2023

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates, 6th Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Pitch Report Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates

The average first innings score of 164 runs in the last five T20 games at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium suggests that the surface offers plenty of support to batsmen. Additionally, teams that won the toss chose to bowl, indicating a successful plan.

Dream11 Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates

WICKET-KEEPERS: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran

BATSMEN: Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Waseem Muhammad, Andre Fletcher

ALL-ROUNDERS: Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo

BOWLERS: Chris Woakes, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Predicted Playing XI Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates

Sharjah Warriors

DJ Malan, Evin Lewis, MM Ali(C), Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Joe Denly, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, T Kohler-Cadmore, Naveen-ul-Haq, K Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique

MI Emirates

Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, ADS Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Kieron Pollard(C), DJ Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan

Live Streaming Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates

Zee Network will be providing the live telecast of the competition in India. The tournament will be streamed live across India on Zee's digital application 'Zee5'.