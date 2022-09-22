Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover meets Virat Kohli, shares common passion for ‘Ben Stokes’

Former India captain Virat Kohli may have failed with the bat in the first T20I against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20) but his popularity off the field has certainly not dipped. Kohli recently ran into former Shark Tank India judge and ex-MD of BharatPe Ashneer Grover.

Both Kohli and Grover originally hail from Delhi although the India batter currently resides in Mumbai with his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

As Team India landed in Nagpur ahead of the second T20I, Kohli was caught chatting with Indian entrepreneur Ashneer Grover. The Shark Tank Season 1 judge shared the picture of two individuals enjoying a casual chat.

“What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for ‘Ben Stokes’ be discussing? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur!!” Grover captioned the post.

Meanwhile, India’s poor fielding show at Mohali left former head coach Ravi Shastri disappointed. “What I was disappointed today (in Tuesday`s match) with was the standard of fielding. I mean, it looks sloppy and I think you need a big upping of the ante when it comes to the fielding if you have to beat big sides in big competitions,” said Shastri on air after the match ended.

With the second T20I at Nagpur on Friday (September 23), Shastri felt the current India side has to improve on its fielding to defeat top teams consistently in big events like the T20 World Cup 2022 starting in Australia next month.

“If you look at all the top Indian teams over the years, there is youth and experience. I find the youth missing here and hence the fielding. If you look at the last five-six years, fielding wise, I think this side is no match to any of the top sides when it comes to fielding.

“And that can hit badly in big tournaments. It means that as a batting side you have to get that 15-20 runs game after game, because if you look around the field, where is brilliance? There is no (Ravindra) Jadeja. Where is that X-factor?” Shastri added.