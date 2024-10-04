‘She’s A Great Player’: Shafali Verma Lauds India’s Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead Of IND vs NZ Game

As per Shafali Verma, the Indian team collectively want to win the Women’s T20 World Cup under the leadership of captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The Indian team will kickstart their campaign against New Zealand in Dubai in the 10-team tournament, which will be held from October 3 to 20.

Harmanpreet Kaur who is 35, will be leading the Indian side for the fourth time in her career in the T20 World Cup. Earlier, the Indian team ended up reaching the final in 2022 and the semi-final in 2023.

"Harmanpreet di is very passionate about the game. Winning the World Cup has always been a dream for her, and I hope we can make that dream come true. She’s a great player, a great teammate, and a fantastic captain who inspires and motivates us all the time," Shafali told official broadcaster, Star Sports.

“I really enjoyed my first World Cup experience. It was a big deal for me to debut at 16, and I loved being in Australia. It wasn’t just the cricket; I also enjoyed exploring the country. The tournament was special, and I performed well for the team. Thinking back to that World Cup always brings a smile to my face. We were so close to winning, but hopefully, we can change that this time around," she said.

India’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will bat at number 3, as per coach Amol Majumdar. Kaur will look to make it big in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan.