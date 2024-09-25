According to Veda Krishnamurthy, India’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma will be playing a vital role for her side in the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Deepti is the only bowler from India to have picked up 100 wickets in T20Is. Also, she is the third-highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is, scalping 131 wickets standing only after Pakistan’s Nida Dar and Australia’s Megan Schutt. Back in 2014, Deepti started playing for India when she was just 17 years old.

"She definitely will be, as her bowling is crucial. If there’s any turn on offer, I think she'll be even more deadly in those conditions. It’s been over a decade now—she debuted in 2014—and she's grown as a cricketer every year. She's reached a point where she’s a vital part of the Indian team, regardless of the format,” Veda was spotted saying on Star Sports.

Deepti has been contributing with the bat as well, making 1020 runs from 117 matches at an average of 23.72 and a strike rate of 104.29 with the help of two half-centuries.

“Her performance, especially with the bat, will be key. Whether she's coming in at number seven or eight, she can get those crucial runs. Deepti has been in good form with the franchise leagues she's played in, and she just needs to carry that form into this World Cup and do well for India,” Veda added.

Deepti also took part in the London Spirit who ended up winning the Hundred title back in August. The all-rounder hit a six in the last over and helped her win the game.

India squad for Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.