Sheffield United sign Ireland striker Callum Robinson from Preston North End

Sheffield United have signed Ireland striker Callum Robinson from Preston North End on a four-year contract for a club record fee, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

United did not disclose the transfer fee but British media said the club paid around 8 million pounds ($10.04 million) for the 24-year-old, eclipsing the 5 million pounds they paid for midfielder Luke Freeman earlier this month.

A product of Aston Villa`s youth set-up, Robinson has flown to Portugal to join his new teammates at their pre-season training camp.

"Callum fits into our structure perfectly as we look to Championship players who we feel can be successful at Premier League level," Sheffield manager Chris Wilder told the club website.

"Callum is someone who was on our radar a number of years ago and he has progressed how we thought he would and hopefully there is plenty more to come. I feel what we have paid represents great value in the current market."

Robinson was Preston`s top scorer last season with 13 goals in all competitions, despite spending almost four months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

He becomes Wilder`s third major signing of the close-season, following the arrival of Freeman and Phil Jagielka. United start their Premier League campaign at Bournemouth on Aug. 10.