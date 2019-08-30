Shikhar Dhawan added to India A squad for last two ODIs against South Africa A

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been added to the India A squad for the fourth and fifth clashes of the five-match ODI series against South Africa A. All-rounder Vijay Shankar, on the other hand, has been ruled out of the series following an injury to his right thumb.

This announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was made via an official statement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday decided to add Mr. Shikhar Dhawan to India A squad for the fourth and fifth one-day against South Africa A. India A are currently leading the series 1-0 following their 69 runs victory in the first one-day held on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram. Mr. Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the series owing to an injury to his right thumb," read the statement.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Axar Patel played a key role in this regard with clinical performances.

Chahal registered figures of 5/47 making it difficult for the batsmen to score freely with variations in line and length. Patel further made his presence felt with both bat and ball, as he smashed an unbeaten 36-ball 60 which was followed by figures of 2/39 in eight overs.