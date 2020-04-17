Shikhar Dhawan dances to Bollywood song ‘Daddy Cool’ with son Zoravar--Watch

At a time when all the cricket activities across the globe are at standstill due to coronavirus, star Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been using this forced break by spending some quality time with his family at home.

From dancing to a bollywood popular song with his wife Ayesha Mukherjee to engaging in household work, Dhawan is making the most of his time off the field while India is observing a nationwide lockdown in order to combat COVID-19.

In a recent post shared by Dhawan on his official Instagram handle, the Indian opener could be seen having fun with his son Zoravar as the duo dances to a popular Bollywood number ‘Dady Cool’.

Along with the video, left-handed batsman Dhawan also admitted that life is so much fun with his naughty son.

"Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one," he captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Dhawan, who is fondly known as 'Gabbar', posted a video in which he could be seen dressing up as Jitendra and dancing with wife Ayesha on a popular Bollywood number 'Dhal gaya din, ho gayi sham' from the movie Hamjoli'.

"Ho gayi shaam jaane do jaana hai,” he had captioned the video.

In March, Dhawan had posted a hilarious video in which he was seen washing clothes and cleaning the washroom while his better half Ayesha was busy talking to her friends on phone. The tune of Bollywood hit `Jab se hui hai shaadi' was playing in the background, making the video all the more hilarious.

These days, the cricketers have become quite active on social media due to the coronavirus lockdown. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their new ways to pass time at home, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained.

Dhawan was scheduled to play for the Delhi Capitals in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who had initially postponed the IPL 2020 till April 14, suspended the T20 lucrative tournament indefinitely on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 due to coronavirus.