Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan feeds birds during boat ride in Varanasi, boatman to face action

Shikhar Dhawan was not part of the Test squad that took on Australia in the four-match series. The Delhi batsman was engaged in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and after his team's exit from the domestic T20 tournament, Dhawan paid a visit to Varanasi.   

Shikhar Dhawan feeds birds during boat ride in Varanasi, boatman to face action
Shikhar Dhawan feeds birds during boat ride in Varanasi. (Instagram/shikhardofficial)

India opener Shikhar Dhawan recently paid a visit to Varanasi. The cricketer was spotted enjoying a boat ride and during the process, he also snapped himself feeding the birds. Dhawan shared the pictures of the same on his Instagram handle. 

His sweet gesture didn't go unnoticed with the fans, but at the same time, his actions have also led the concerned boatman getting in trouble. As per a report in ANI, the boatman will now face strict actions for flouting the administration’s guidelines, especially with the prevailing bird flu situation.    

During an interaction with ANI, Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma clarified that people taking boat rides are not allowed to feed the birds due to rising cases of bird flu. He further stated that no action will be taken against the cricketer.

"There was some information that some boatmen are not adhering to the administration’s instructions and the tourists on their boats are feeding the birds. So, these boatmen are being identified and tourists generally are not aware of such things," Raj Sharma said.  

"However, it was made clear by the police and the administration to the boatmen that they should not allow the tourists on their boat to feed the birds. Whosoever flouted these rules will be served notice and they will be asked as to why their license should not be cancelled… No action will be taken against the tourists." 

Dhawan was not part of the Test squad that took on Australia in the four-match series. The Delhi batsman was engaged in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and after his team's exit from the domestic T20 tournament, Dhawan has been spending time with family. 

 

 

Shikhar Dhawan
