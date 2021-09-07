हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shikhar Dhawan Divorce

Shikhar Dhawan gets divorced, part ways with Ayesha Mukherjee after eight years of marriage

Dhawan married the Melbourne-based boxer, Ayesha Mukherjee, in 2012 and adopted her two daughters from her previous marriage. The couple has a son named Zoravar. 

Shikhar Dhawan with his wife. (Source: Twitter)

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee have parted ways after eight years of marriage.

Dhawan married the Melbourne-based boxer, Ayesha Mukherjee, in 2012 and adopted her two daughters from her previous marriage. The couple has a son named Zoravar. Ayesha Mukherjee broke the news on her new Instagram page named ‘Aesha Mukerji’ on Tuesday. Sources in the know of developments confirmed the news to ANI.

Dhawan was last seen on-field leading the young Indian team during the Sri Lanka tour in July. A seasoned campaigner and vital cog of the Men In Blue's limited-overs side, Dhawan has been spearheading the formidable batting line-up of the team for almost a decade.

He captained India for six white-ball matches in Sri Lanka. The team featured six uncapped players and was coached by Rahul Dravid.

Shikhar Dhawan is currently eyeing a place in India's T20 World Cup squad which is to be announced on Wednesday. With Rohit Sharma picking himself, it could be a fight for the opening slot between Dhawan and KL Rahul. But with the BCCI set to name a big squad with an eye on COVID-19 protocols, Dhawan is likely to find a place.

Tags:
Shikhar Dhawan DivorceICC T20 World CupAyesha Mukherjee
