Shikhar Dhawan plays cricket with son Zoravar in 'Quarantine Premier League'--Watch

As all the cricketing activities across the globe are currently at standtill due to coronavirus pandemic, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is making the most of this foced break by spending some quality time with his wife and son at home.

From dancing to bollywood popular songs with his wife Ayesha Mukherjee and son Zoravar to engaging in household work, Dhawan has been constantly showing his fans how they can have fun even while staying at home amid the lockdown in India.



On Thursday, the 34-year-old once again took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video wherein he can be seen playing cricket indoors with his son.

While Zoravar can be seen bowling to his father Shikhar, the Indian opener is seen successfully defending the ball on the off-side.The commentary with crowd noises in the background is making the video all the more interesting.

"Quarantine Premier League ka sabse gripping moment Dhawan vs Dhawan," he captioned the post.

Last week, Dhawan had posted a video in which he was seen shaking legs to a popular Bollywood number ‘Dady Cool’ along with his son.

He had captioned the post as, ""Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one."

Earlier this month, Dhawan, who is fondly known as 'Gabbar', had also shared a video in which he dressed up as Jitendra and danced with wife Ayesha on a popular Bollywood number 'Dhal gaya din, ho gayi sham' from the movie Hamjoli'.

Dhawan was scheduled to play for the Delhi Capitals in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who had initially postponed the IPL 2020 till April 14, suspended the T20 lucrative tournament indefinitely last week as Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 due to coronavirus.