Blame Game In Punjab Kings Camp After Big Defeat Against Lucknow Super Giants, Captain Shikhar Dhawan Says THIS

Punjab Kings' skipper Shikhar Dhawan has admitted that his strategy of playing with an extra bowler backfired in their 56-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Punjab Kings decided to bowl first with seven bowling options but ended up conceding 257/5 runs to LSG. Dhawan acknowledged that the team gave away too many runs and missed a spinner.

"We gave away too many runs. I felt that it (ball) didn't come on quickly to the bat and it went straight to the fielder (on his dismissal). I felt my strategy to play with the extra bowler backfired. We missed a spinner today. It's a learning for me. Livi (Livingstone) and even Sam (Curran) were there, so we couldn't send him (SRK) ahead," Shikhar Dhawan said after the match.

Despite scoring at a healthy rate, Punjab played catch-up for the better part of their innings and eventually folded for 201, succumbing to the pressure of having to go at almost 13 runs per over. Explosive Englishman Liam Livingstone and Sikandar Raza's contributions weren't enough to give the hosts a real shot at the target. While young Atharava Taide scored a swashbuckling 66 off 36 balls, his late dash for the target wasn't enough for the Punjab franchise to go over the finish line.

Punjab Kings were bundled out in the 20th over of the game, with Yash Thakur scalping the last wicket of Shahrukh Khan. The PBKS innings eventually closed at 201 in 19.5 overs. Punjab Kings will face Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.