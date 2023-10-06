Shikhar Dhawan Sent Wife Aesha Rs 13 Crore In 8 Years, Fought With Cricketer For Taking His Father To Hospital During Covid-19, Says Report

After the report of Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce by a family court in Delhi from his estranged voice, it has now been learnt that the India cricketer was allegedly mentally tortured by his former spouse. The Delhi court had granted Shikhar Dhawan the divorce after Aesha failed to defend the allegations. The Court ruling said that Aesha forced Shikhar to live separately from his son for many years.

As per a report in Bar and bench, Dhawan had alleged that Aesha wanted the 99 percent share of the three properties that Shikhar had bought in Australia. Aesha wanted to become the joint owner of two other properties. Further, Aesha had picked up a fight with Shikhar for taking his father to a hospital during Covid-19.

The court also rejected Aesha's defence to allegations of texting defematory messages to BCCI officials and owners of Indian Premier League teams. Aesha said that she texted only 3 of his friends to pressure Shikhar to send her the monthly payments.

THE STORY OF MARRIAGE OF SHIKHAR DHAWAN & AESHA DHAWAN



_Aesha moved to Australia shortly after marriage even though she had committed to Shikhar that she will move to India



_Shikhar sent 13 CRORES to Aesha in marriage of 8 YEARS when the couple didn't live together even for_ — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 5, 2023

Lawyer Deepika Bhardwaj tweeted after Shikhar got the divorce that the India cricketer sent Rs 13 crore to Aesha in 8 years of marriage but the couple did not live together for even on eyear in continuity in 8 years of marriage. Aesha and Shikhar got married in 2012. Since their son Zoraver was also born in Australia, Shikhar could never live with his son for long time. Deepika, reading the Court judgment, wrote that Aesha also asked Shikhar pay for her two daughters from previous marriage, when she was already receiving child support from her previous husband. Shikhar event paid for their foreign travels, holidays and even dog training.

The marriage broke off, as per reports, when Shikhar refused to transfer the title of all properties in Australia in Aesha's name.

Shikhar is likely to take another legal action for the custody of his son Zoravar. The Court has asked Aesha to give Zoravers visitation rights to Shikhar but didn't comment anything on custody as it understands that him being an Australian citizen, they can not adjudicate upon it. In an unprecedented move, the court has asked Indian government to intervene to decide on custody of Zoraver.