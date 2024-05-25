Shimron Hetmyer Found Guilty Of Breaching IPL Code Of Conduct During SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 In IPL 2024

In the heart-stopping clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2, emotions ran high, and frustrations boiled over. The spotlight, however, fell not just on the thrilling action but also on a moment of intense disappointment for RR's Shimron Hetmyer. In a crucial juncture of the match, Hetmyer faced the music from SRH's left-arm spinner, Abhishek Sharma. A delivery that straightened after pitching proved too much for the West Indian batsman to handle. As the ball crashed into his off stump, Hetmyer's disappointment knew no bounds. In a moment of raw emotion, he attempted to take his frustrations out on the stumps, a move that would prove costly.

Consequence of His Actions



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) swiftly responded to Hetmyer's actions, slapping him with a fine amounting to 10% of his match fees. The punishment stemmed from a breach of the IPL Code of Conduct, a Level 1 offence, as per Article 2.2 of the code. Hetmyer, to his credit, admitted to the offence, acknowledging the match referee's decision as final and binding.



Impact on Rajasthan Royals



While Hetmyer's frustration might have been a momentary lapse, its ramifications echoed through RR's lineup. His dismissal marked a turning point in their chase, effectively sealing their fate in the match. Despite valiant efforts from Dhruv Jurel, RR fell short by 36 runs, allowing SRH to clinch a berth in the IPL final.



SRH's Spinners Shine



Beyond Hetmyer's incident, the match showcased stellar performances from both sides. SRH's spin duo of Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed stifled RR's batters, leaving them struggling to build momentum. Heinrich Klaasen's explosive half-century and contributions from Travis Head and Rahul Tripathi propelled SRH to a competitive total of 175 for 9.