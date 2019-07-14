Shoaib Akhtar predicts the winner of ICC World Cup 2019 ahead of England-New Zealand clash

New Delhi: Former Pakistan speedster Shoiab Akhtar has predicted the winner of ICC World Cup 2019 ahead of the high octane clash between England and New Zealand at Lord's, London on Sunday.

Whichever team lifts the trophy, the world will witness a first-time winner as neither England nor New Zealand have won the coveted World Cup trophy in the past. While New Zealand made their way to the finals for the first time in 2015, England last entered the World Cup final in 1992.

Akhtar, who has been voicing his opinions about the ongoing matches, posted a video of himself on Youtube. He chose England as the winner of World Cup 2019.

“If England win the toss against New Zealand, they will score big runs against the Kiwis. It is important for Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls to give a solid foundation to the Kiwi lineup. I support New Zealand, but England will clearly go in as the favourites in the final,” Akhtar said in the video.

“Pressure plays a big role in big matches. England is a big team. I think they will create history at Lord’s by winning their first ever 50-over World Cup. New Zealand needs to perform in all departments of the game. Guptill needs to score runs for New Zealand to give the team a solid base at the top, " he added.

“Jos Buttler should bat at top of the order, and if he gets the opportunity he will score big runs for the team. I hope for a thrilling match, it would be disappointing to see a batting collapse in the finals," Shoiab said.

New Zealand knocked out two-time champions India in the first semi-final clash, while England decimated the Aussies to secure their spot in the final.