Shoaib Akhtar Slams Babar Azam, Admits Rain Saved Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Clash

In a dramatic turn of events during the Super 4 clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar had some strong words for Pakistan's skipper, Babar Azam. Akhtar expressed his dissatisfaction with Azam's decision to bowl first after winning the toss. His criticism came in the wake of a sensational opening partnership between Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who raced to a formidable 121-run stand.

Well. I don't see this starting again. Colombo ki baarish is crazy pic.twitter.com/KiY8Mbzl77 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 10, 2023

The Controversial Decision

Babar Azam's decision to put India in to bat backfired as Rohit and Gill relentlessly attacked the Pakistani bowling attack. Rohit Sharma departed after scoring a well-crafted 56, while Shubman Gill followed suit with a brisk 58. The Indian team was poised for a massive total when the heavens opened up, and rain interrupted play at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. As a result, the match was brought to an abrupt halt with India at 147/2 in 24.1 overs.

Akhtar's Unfiltered Opinion

Shoaib Akhtar, known for his candid views, took to social media to express his disappointment. “Well. I don’t see this starting again. Colombo ki baarish is crazy," wrote Akhtar on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a video of himself as he took a sly dig at Babar about the ‘wise decision’ of not bowling first. “Hey guys, it’s me Shoaib, match dekhne aaya tha, hum sare fans bhi wait kar rahe hai, Indians bhi Pakistani bhi. Lekin barish ne bacha liya humein, finally! Pehle India phass gya tha humare aagey, barish ne bacha lia. Aaj hum phas gaye the India ke samne, shukr hai barish ne bach lia. (I came to watch the match, we are all waiting, Indian and Pakistani fans. Rain saved us, rain saved India the other day, but today rain saved us!)," Akhtar was heard saying in the video.

Akhtar also humorously commented on Colombo's unpredictable weather, expressing skepticism about the match resuming anytime soon.

A Ray of Hope on the Reserve Day

With a reserve day in place for the Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar gave his prediction, stating that he doubted play would resume on Sunday. However, he hoped for a different strategy from Babar Azam if the match indeed continued on the reserve day. Akhtar emphasized the importance of making a wise decision when it came to bowling or batting first.

The Way Forward

Riding on the exceptional fifties from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India reached 147/2 after 24.1 overs before the rain halted their progress. According to the tournament rules, if the match couldn't begin again on Sunday, play would resume from the same point on the reserve day. However, the first priority for the umpires would be to conduct a truncated 20-overs-per-side game, if feasible, rather than pushing it to the reserve day.

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the continuation of this high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar's candid remarks serve as a reminder of the unpredictability and excitement that define cricket's most storied rivalry. All eyes will now be on the reserve day to see if Pakistan can make a comeback and change the course of this captivating Asia Cup encounter.