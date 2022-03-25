Shoaib Akhtar slams Babar Azam's Pakistan after Test series loss to Australia in 3rd Test

Australia creates history when they beat Pakistan in the third and last Test of the series, to register their first series win in Pakistan in 24 years.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took five wickets to help Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs in the final session of the deciding third test in Lahore and clinch the three-match series 1-0 on Friday.

The 34-year-old took the prized wickets of Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam to end Pakistan`s resistance and finished with figures of 5-83 in Pakistan`s second innings.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins provided ample support by picking up three wickets as Pakistan folded for 235 on the final day of the test match at the Gaddafi Stadium, chasing a target of 351.

Pakistan captain Babar, who saved the hosts from the jaws of defeat in the second test in Karachi with a 196 in the second innings, made 55.

When Australia were three wickets away from the historic victory, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had already predicted home team's fate, saying: "Its not Karachi every day 5."

Its not Karachi every day 5. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 25, 2022

Brave decisions lead to glory. Yesterday's declaration was a brave decision even after Pakistan's Karachi resistance.

That courage won Aussies the match.

Great victory in subcontinent. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 25, 2022

What Akhtar meant was that no team can pull off a Karachi-like performance everyday. Babar Azam and Co had shown great fight in the second Test to draw the match in Karachi. However, it was not going to be the same case in Lahore, which was hosting its first Test since attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009.