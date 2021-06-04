Shoaib Akhtar throws open challenge to THIS actor, promises to gift a motorbike if he can face six balls!

Former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar was fast and furious in his playing days in international cricket. Akhtar is one of the few fast bowlers to touch 100mph while bowling in ODIs.

In his retirement, Akhtar has not lost his touch – especially on social media platforms. Last month, Akhtar threw a challenge to famous Pakistan actor Fahad Mustafa. “6 ball khel li toh aik motorcycle teri (Play 6 balls and 1 motorcycle is yours) @fahadmustafa26,” Akhtar tweeted.

While Mustafa didn’t respond to the challenge on Twitter, Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, a former special assistant to the Prime Minister for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, and Akhtar had an interesting chat this week. On Tuesday (June 1), Bukhari accepted the challenge given to Mustafa and wrote to Akhtar on Twitter that he was ready to accept the challenge.

But Akhtar was confused. Why was Bukhari accepting his challenge? The cricketer replied back, asking Bukhari if everything was alright. Bukhari confidently responded that all was well and that he would donate a bike for every ball he missed.

It got even more interesting as Akhtar then said he would donate a bike on every ball Bukhari is able to touch with a bat. The former Kolkata Knight Riders paceman ended his Twitter battle asking Bukhari when he wants to do the challenge. Bukhari has yet to respond to Akhtar's latest tweet.

In a recent interview Shoaib Akhtar said that he wants to teach the youth of Pakistan how to become a fast bowler. “They are focusing a lot on the gym but whenever I get a chance I will teach them what to do, what a fast bowler is, and how to become one,” said Akhtar.

Shoaib also added, when he becomes the chairman of PCB, there will be no shortage of fast bowlers in the team.