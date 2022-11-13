topStoriesenglish
It’s call karma: Shoaib Akhtar trolled by Mohammad Shami after Pakistan's heartbreaking defeat against England in T20 World Cup 2022 final

In a victory over Pakistan on Sunday in Melbourne, England became the first team to simultaneously hold the ODI and T20 World Cups.

After Pakistan lost to England in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne, Mohammad Shami retaliated at former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. Shami responded to Shoaib Akhtar's heartbreak emoji on Twitter. The Indian pacer responded, "Sorry brother, it's called karma," in response. Following Team India's 10-wicket loss to England at the Adelaide Oval in the second semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Akhtar slammed the team. Shami's late inclusion to the team was highlighted by Akhtar, who singled out the Indian bowling.

Also Read: Ben Stokes: The man behind England winning two World Cup finals

“It is no big deal to reach the semifinals. Indian cricket, I think, is at the lowest right now because when it comes to ICC events, India will need to look at their captaincy, the management will need to take the blame,” Akhtar had said. “All of a sudden they added Shami to the squad, he’s a good fast bowler, but didn’t deserve to be in the squad, he said. “I can’t tell what the final XI is for India right now. I don’t think India have depth in spin bowling. Chahal could’ve played well. He wasn’t included in the lineup. If Adil Rashid can play, why not Chahal?”

In a victory over Pakistan on Sunday in Melbourne, England became the first team to simultaneously hold the ODI and T20 World Cups.

