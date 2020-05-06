Shoaib Akhtar wants Salman Khan to play lead in his biopic

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan should play the lead character if ever a biopic is made on his cricketing career.

It is to be noted that Akhtar is a die-hard fan of Salman and he has always praised the Bollywood star. In 2016, Shoaib got an opportunity to meet Salman in Dubai and tweeted a picture saying, "I really enjoyed my time with Salman Khan in Dubai. Great work is being done by his Being Human foundation."

And now, the Rawalpindi Express has expressed desire that Salman, 54, should portray him on the silver screen if a biopic was made on his life.

"If ever my biopic is made, I want Salman Khan to play the lead in it," Akhtar was quoted as saying by Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq on his Twitter handle.

Biopic of the cricketers has always done good business at the box-office and a biopic made on former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni proved to be a blockbuster few years ago.

More recently, a movie on Team India's historic 1983 World Cup win was set to release but it got postponed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Akhtar played for Pakistan in 46 Tests and 163 ODIs and grabbed 178 and 247 wickets respectively. Besides, he also played 15 T20Is for Pakistan and claimed 19 wickets. He is regarded as one among the astest bowlers to have played the game of cricket so far.