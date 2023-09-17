In a historic Asia Cup final showdown in Colombo, the cricketing world witnessed the emergence of a new bowling sensation, as Mohammed Siraj delivered a scintillating performance that left Sri Lanka in ruins. The 2023 Asia Cup final will be remembered not just for the dominance of the Indian team but for the annihilation brought about by Siraj's spectacular spell. Adding a touch of royalty to this cricketing spectacle was former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar, who had a king-sized reaction to Siraj's brilliance. Let's dive into the details of this breathtaking match and Akhtar's four-word proclamation.

That's destruction & annihilation. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2023

Siraj's Magnificent Six-for

Mohammed Siraj's extraordinary performance in the Asia Cup final will be etched in cricketing history. He dismantled the Sri Lankan batting order, registering figures of 6/21 in seven overs. Siraj's fiery spell commenced in the fourth over, where he picked up four wickets, dismissing Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, and Dhananjaya de Silva. His precision and skill were on full display, leaving the Sri Lankan batsmen floundering against his relentless pace and movement.

A Record-Breaking Over

The highlight of Siraj's spell was his remarkable four-wicket over, a rare feat in the fifty-over format. In the span of just four deliveries, he sent shockwaves through the Sri Lankan camp. Nissanka's attempted placement ended in a stunning catch by Ravindra Jadeja, Samarawickrama was trapped leg-before-wicket, Asalanka's uppish shot found Ishan Kishan at the covers, and de Silva edged behind to K.L. Rahul. Siraj's bowling wizardry equaled Chaminda Vaas' world record for the fastest five-wicket haul.

Akhtar's King-Sized Reaction

As the cricketing world marveled at Siraj's historic performance, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar couldn't contain his excitement. Taking to his official social media account, Akhtar succinctly summed up the moment with four powerful words, saying, "That's destruction & annihilation." His statement echoed the sentiment of cricket enthusiasts worldwide, as Siraj wreaked havoc on the Sri Lankan lineup.

India Clinches Eighth Asia Cup Title

In a match dominated by the bowlers, India secured their eighth Asia Cup title with a resounding ten-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Mohammed Siraj's 6-21 and a combined effort from the Indian fast-bowlers saw Sri Lanka bowled out for a paltry 50 runs, their second-lowest ODI total. Chasing a modest target of 51, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan guided India to a comprehensive ten-wicket win.