Shoaib Malik flies back home from England tour citing personal reasons

Veteran Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik is all set to head back home for 10 days from the ongoing tour of England because of personal reasons.

Confirming the news, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Malik has been granted the leave of ten days in order to deal with his domestic issue.

"The Pakistan cricket team management has given leave to Shoaib Malik so that he can return home to deal with a domestic issue. He is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days' time," the PCB said in an official statement.

"The PCB will not be making any further comments and fully expects all concerned to respect Shoaib’s privacy," the statement further added.

As a result, Malik will miss the lone Twenty20I against England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on May 5 as well as the opening ODI of the five-match series against them at the Oval on May 8.