Shoaib Malik wishes wife Sania Mirza on her BIRTHDAY amid DIVORCE rumours

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik put divorce rumours aside and wished his wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on her 36th birthday on social media. “Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest...” Malik posted on Twitter on Monday (November 14) night.

Indian tennis sensation turns 36 on Tuesday (November 15) and will possibly play in her final Grand Slam tournament next year. Sania had planned to retire from tennis at the US Open 2022 but had to miss the Grand Slam with injury.

Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest... pic.twitter.com/ZdCGnDGLOT — Shoaib Malik __ (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2022

Sania was a former No. 1 in women’s doubles and had a career best singles ranking of No. 27. She won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open women’s double and mixed doubles title in her career and also won French Open mixed doubles title.

There have been rumours of Sania Mirza’s wedding to former Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik being on the rocks after the cricketer’s alleged affair with Pakistan actress Ayesha Omar. Amid speculations of the couple’s alleged divorce, the OTT platform Urduflix, on Saturday, took to their Instagram handle and announced that Sania and Shoaib are coming up with their show titled ‘The Mirza Malik Show’.

Sharing a poster of the show featuring the star couple, the post read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.”

The poster shows Sania and Shoaib with her hand on his shoulder standing in front of a green wall. The particular announcement has left netizens confused.

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. Recently, many reports circulated online, claiming Shoaib and Sania have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and co-parenting their son. The couple has not commented on the rumours yet.

(with ANI inputs)