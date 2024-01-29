Pakistani actress Sana Javed continues face online trolling over her social media posts. After getting married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sana has been slammed all over the social media for allegedly breaking the marriage between cricketer and his former Indian wife Sania Mirza. Reports suggested that Malik was in relationship with Sana for the last three years. During this time, Shoaib was married to Indian tennis legend Sania.

For the last one year or so, the reports of divorce between Shoaib and Sania did the rounds before the cricketer dropped the bom and announced his third marriage with Sana via an Instagram post. Later, Sania released a statemet that she had taken a 'khula' from Shoaib last year and that they live separately now.

Like Shoaib, Sana had also posted a photo on Instagram with husband but was brutally trolled. On Sunday, the actress posted another photo, revealing the designers behind her wedding outfits. But even on this post, she got hate in the comments section. Many users wished for her marriage with Shoaib to fail soon.

Check Sana's latest Instagram post and how she got trolled:

As you can see above, Sana has been called names in the comments section of her new uploads on Instagram. People have called 'manhoos' while Shoaib has also been abused in the comments. It is also true that love has toppled the hate as this Sana Javed photo has got more than 2 lakh likes.

Coming back to Shoaib and Sania and their failed marriage, they will be connected through their son named Izhaan Mirza Malik and they are going to raise him together. While Sania has removed all the pics with Shoaib from her Instagram timeline, her profile is filled with pictures of his son. Sania currently lives in Dubai but she also makes visits to her Hyderabad house. Shoaib and Sania had got married in 2010.

Sania had shared give clues to her fans about the separation before Shoaib made his third marriage official. Two days before Shoaib's social media post, Sania had put it on her Instagram stories an anonymous quote which started with 'Marriage is hard, divorce is hard. Choose your hard." That Story reflected her mindset. But Sania has chosen to stay away from the controversy. She continues to be involved with tennis as mentor, host for TV shows and of course as coach in her academy.