SHOCKING: 'Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik getting a divorce?' Fans react as India's Tennis star shares CRYPTIC post

Sania and Shoaib wed in April 2010, and even at that time, the announcement of their union stirred up a lot of controversies because Shoaib is Pakistani and Sania is Indian.

Nov 07, 2022

Former India tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik are one of the most talked about couples in both countries. However, their relationship is under the rocks as there have been a lot of reports doing rounds of the couple heading towards separation. Recently, Sania shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story where she wrote"Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah." Sania and Shoaib wed in April 2010, and even at that time, the announcement of their union stirred up a lot of controversies because Shoaib is Pakistani and Sania is Indian.

When Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza announced their engagement, they received a lot of backlash from those who questioned why she was marrying a Pakistani and said the union wouldn't last. And now, 12 years after getting married, there are reports of their divorce.

Here's how fans reacted to the shocking news -

Izhaan Mirza Malik's birthday was recently celebrated by the pair in Dubai, and the cricketer released images of the event rather than Sania. Since the news of Shoaib Malik cheating on Sania while he was filming a show broke, it has been widely reported in Pakistani media online. Through their cryptic post, the couple's fans are attempting to figure out whether things are going well between them.

Daily rumours of their breakup have been making headlines, but despite all of them, Shoaib and Sania haven't spoken publicly about it. And only if they are splitting up and it will break the hearts of their admirers. Sania is one of the most renowned athletes in India since she has brought honour to her country by playing brilliantly and winning significant accolades.

