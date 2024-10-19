‘Should Be Dropped’: Fans Get Furious After KL Rahul’s Poor Run In IND vs NZ First Test

India’s ace batter Kl Rahul has been going through a torrid form for a while. In the ongoing India vs New Zealand first Test which is undergoing in Bengaluru, Rahul once again had a terrible outing. The Karnataka-baseda b after recorded the scores of 0 and 12 in both the innings of the first Test against New Zealand which is taking place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. During India’s second innings, Rahul was looking to dance down the track in the 85th but then he was snared by Ajaz Patel's delivery.

The KL Rahul was supposed to stay there in the middle but then he failed to do so. The likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant departed after scoring 150 and 99 respectively. The Indian team has taken a lead of 106 runs and the Kiwis need 107 runs to win the first test.

After KL Rahul’s below-average run, fans were disappointed and even asked selectors to drop Rahul. Fans felt Sarfaraz Khan who scored a terrific century should feature in India’s Playing XI in place of KL Rahul.

This man KL Rahul is set to retain his position in the Test team ahead of Sarfaraz who scored 150 pic.twitter.com/pwvmphHEaD October 19, 2024

"Love how Sarfaraz Khan is giving the finger to the ‘Mumbai school of batting’. Finally, it’s all about runs & boy he knows how to get those," Manjrekar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.