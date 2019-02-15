Shoulder injury rules Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux out of New Zealand ODI series

Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Bank one-day international series against New Zealand, after failing to recover fully from a shoulder injury during a training session with Victoria.

The 21-year-old had sustained the injury whilst diving during a fielding drill in a training session and was subsequently ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against the Kiwis.

Kate Mahony, the Australian team Physiotherapist confirmed that Molineux had suffered an injury to her right shoulder, with her rehabilitation set to be reviewed over the coming days.

“Sophie suffered a right shoulder subluxation whilst diving during a fielding drill at training earlier in the week,” cricket.com.au quoted Mahony as saying.

“A scan has revealed significant soft-tissue injury and as a result, she is unavailable for the upcoming series against New Zealand. She will be reviewed over the coming days to determine rehabilitation and return to play timeframe.”

As a result, Delissa Kimmince has been recalled to the ODI squad of the back of consistent performances in the Women's National Cricket League as well as in the WBBL.

Here is the updated Australian squad for the ODI series:

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicola Carey, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham