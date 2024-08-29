Shreyas Iyer Channels Inner Sunil Narine, Viral Video Captures Cricketing Magic

In a captivating turn of events during the Buchi Babu tournament, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has taken the cricketing world by storm. Known primarily for his explosive batting and leadership skills, Iyer has now turned heads with his bowling, channeling the unique action of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate, Sunil Narine. The video of Iyer’s bowling, which bears an uncanny resemblance to Narine’s signature spin, has gone viral, sparking discussions and excitement across social media.

Shreyas Iyer is bowling and that too in the style of Sunil Narine. _____ pic.twitter.com/L7QSE0Xqt8 August 27, 2024

Also Read: When Cricket Meets Bollywood: KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's Love Story - In Pics



The Viral Video: Shreyas Iyer's Bowling Brilliance



In a recent clash between Mumbai and TNCA XI, Shreyas Iyer took to the field in the 90th over with Tamil Nadu XI setting a formidable target of 287/5. Iyer’s brief yet impactful spell saw him concede just one run off his first five deliveries. However, it was the final ball of the over that truly showcased his potential. Despite being hit for a six by R Sonu Yadav, Iyer’s bowling action drew significant attention for its resemblance to Sunil Narine’s renowned style.



The resemblance between Iyer’s action and Narine’s has captivated cricket enthusiasts and experts alike. The viral video highlights Iyer’s attempt to add a new dimension to his game, emulating Narine’s distinctive spin. This moment is not just a testament to Iyer’s versatility but also a glimpse into his dedication to improving his craft.



A New Dimension for Team India?



The Indian cricket team has often been criticized for its lack of genuine all-rounders, particularly in crucial ICC events over the past decade. Shreyas Iyer’s recent endeavors could potentially address this gap. Although not currently part of the Indian T20I and Test squads, Iyer’s efforts to refine his bowling skills might pave the way for his future inclusion as a multifaceted player.



Iyer’s versatility could be a significant asset for Team India, especially as the team looks to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction on the horizon, KKR’s decision on retaining Iyer will be closely watched. If Iyer continues to develop his bowling, he could emerge as a key all-rounder for the franchise, further solidifying his position as a valuable player.



Gautam Gambhir’s Perspective: A Potential Game-Changer



The viral video of Iyer’s bowling has also caught the attention of Team India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir. Known for his strategic acumen and emphasis on versatility, Gambhir might view Iyer’s bowling skills as a valuable addition to the national setup. The ability to contribute both with the bat and ball could make Iyer an indispensable asset for India in upcoming tournaments.



Gambhir’s approach to team selection often revolves around finding players who can provide balance and depth. If Iyer’s bowling continues to evolve, it could enhance his prospects of rejoining the national squad and making significant contributions in key matches.