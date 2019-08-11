Shreyas Iyer denies sticking to bat only at number four

India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Saturday said he does not want to stick to a particular number in the batting line up and wants to be as flexible as possible.

Since the World Cup, India`s number four batsman has been the topic of discussion. Although the premier tournament came to an end, India`s search for that position has not yet came to an end.

When asked whether he wants to fill that position in the batting line up, Iyer told reporters: "Personally I am not thinking about batting only at number four but I want to be like someone who is very flexible batting at any number."

Iyer also said that it all depends on the management`s decision regarding who plays at number four and he has no say in the matter.

"We have no idea, it is totally management`s decision. It is not upon me, I cannot go and say `I want to bat on number four` and they will put me in that spot," he said.

India entered in the ODI series with a lot of confidence as they white-washed West Indies in the three-match T20I series. However, the first ODI got abandoned due to rain.

Iyer said that momentum is on their side as he said: "We won the T20I series and the momentum is always on our side."

In the World Cup, despite finishing on the top position in the points table after the conclusion of the group stage, India failed to lift the title as they faced a semi-final exit.

India`s semi-final clash against New Zealand in the quadrennial tournament took place on July 9 but was carried onto the next due to rain.

Recalling the World Cup`s semi-final exit, Iyer said that it was just a bad day.

"We finished on the top position and unfortunately that was like, I would say it was a bad day for us because it rained and the match had to carry forward to the next day. I would not blame the team or anyone in the support staff. It is part and parcel of life, we got to move forward and this series is definitely going to be important," he said.

India will compete against West Indies for the second ODI on Sunday.