SHREYAS IYER INJURY UPDATE

Breaking: Shreyas Iyer To Miss Remaining 3 Tests Vs England Due To Stiff Back

Iyer's troubles surfaced during his innings, where he experienced discomfort while executing forward defensive shots.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 12:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian cricket fans are holding their breath as news emerges of Shreyas Iyer's injury, potentially sidelining him for the crucial upcoming Test matches against England, according to Indian Express sources. The middle-order maestro has been an integral part of the squad, but recent complaints of stiffness in his back and groin pain have cast doubt on his availability.

Indian Express' source said, “Iyer has informed the Indian team management and the medical staff that his back gets stiff after playing more than 30 balls and he feels pain in his groin while playing forward defence. Post surgery, he is facing this issue for the first time so he has been advised to rest for a few weeks. He will head to NCA later."

The Injury Woes

Iyer's troubles surfaced during his innings, where he experienced discomfort while executing forward defensive shots. Sources reveal that the equipment mix-up further compounded his situation, hinting at potential setbacks in his recovery.

Road to Recovery

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is set to deliberate on Friday regarding the team composition for the upcoming matches. Iyer's condition will likely necessitate further evaluation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. However, the batsman remains optimistic about returning to action ahead of the Indian Premier League.

Selection Conundrum

Should Iyer be unable to participate, the selection committee faces a crucial decision in finding his replacement. With KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja poised for a comeback, the likes of Rajat Patidar may also be considered for a spot in the lineup.

Virat Kohli's Uncertain Status

Compounding the team's concerns is the uncertainty surrounding former captain Virat Kohli's availability. Despite withdrawing from the series due to personal reasons, selectors await confirmation regarding his participation in the final two Tests.

Preparations Amidst Uncertainty

As the squad regroups in Rajkot, scheduled training sessions aim to maintain focus and readiness amidst the ongoing uncertainty. The team management remains vigilant, ensuring adequate rest and recuperation for players nursing injuries.

