India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the upcoming Test series against Australia. Iyer was ruled out of the New Zealand ODI and T20I series against New Zealand due to a back injury. Shreyas Iyer is likely to be replaced by Suryakumar Yadav who will make his Test debut while Iyer's Mumbai teammate, Sarfaraz Khan is likely to receive his maiden call-up.

A senior BCCI official told InsideSport, "Shreyas will report at the NCA in a couple of days and will begin his rehab. He needs to undergo further tests to understand the severity. From what we know so far, he is a big doubt for the first 2-3 Tests. But we still have time and if he does recover in time, then obviously he will play.”

Due to a back injury, Iyer is not playing in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. He will go to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for additional management and evaluation. Rajat Patidar has been chosen by the All-India Senior Selection Committee to take Shreyas Iyer's spot.

Suryakumar recently returned to Ranji Trophy and did not disappoint. He scored two 90+ scores in the Ranji Trophy in four innings. Surya received his maiden Test call-up on England tour as a backup to Mayank Agarwal. Furthermore, India also seek an attacking batter in the middle order in Rishabh Pant’s absence. That could give him the nod ahead of Shubman Gill.

If Shreyas cannot play, SKY will make his India debut. After making his India debut two years ago, Suryakumar Yadav has rapidly risen to the top of the T20I rankings and vice-captaincy of the Indian T20 team. Given his First Class experience and inclusion in the ODI World Cup plans, he is also the next player to wear the India whites. His successes in international cricket are the cause.

India seeks middle order reinforcement because Ajinkya Rahane is no longer in demand. Shreyas Iyer has established himself with a few solid blows. Suryakumar Yadav has struggled against short balls, but in white-ball cricket, he doesn't seem to have the same issues. Selectors will therefore be considering him for the No. 5 place if Iyer is disqualified.

“That is the succession plan. Since Rishabh is not available and with him, if Shreyas is also not available, then Surya is the next one in line. That is the reason he earned a Test call-up. But for now, focus is on Shreyas’ recovery. He has become an asset in home conditions and has done reasonably well in Tests too,” the official said.

“He has to wait for his chance. He has done a fantastic job in domestic cricket. But he hasn’t quite managed the same feat for India A. To make it to the Test team, he has to score runs for India A whenever he gets the chance. When he gets runs against international bowlers in difficult conditions, he will be in the running,” the BCCI official said.

Despite his successes in the Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz Khan hasn't yet won over selectors for the India A tour. Sarfaraz scored 21 and 0 during the just completed India A tour of Bangladesh. Prior to it, he scored 99 runs in 3 innings at home against New Zealand. In two innings in South Africa, he managed to get 85.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.