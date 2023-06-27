topStoriesenglish2627597
SHREYAS IYER

Lucknow Super Giants Shares Video Of Shreyas Iyer Singing ‘Saiyaan’

Shreyas Iyer has been out of action due to an injury. He did not take part in the Indian Premier League or World Test Championship final against Australia.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shreyas Iyer had suffered a back injury earlier this year.
  • The cricketer underwent a surgery in London in April.
  • India’s next series is against West Indies, starting from July 12.

With three centuries under his belt, Shreyas Iyer has been a regular starter for Team India in international cricket. Iyer, however, has been out of action for a while due to an injury. It seems like the cricketer is making the best use of his time off from action by trying his hand at singing. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants shared a video in which Iyer’s singing skills are on full display. In the video, the India middle-order batter can be heard humming the popular song, Saiyaan, sung by Kailash Kher.

Taking a cheeky dig at Shreyas Iyer, the Lucknow-based side captioned the video, “We’re sorry, Kailash Kher.” Apart from Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals batsman Aman Khan can also be seen in the clip.

Watch:

Taking a note of Shreyas Iyer’s Brazilian football jersey seen in the video, one user commented, “Viva Brazil. Joga Bonito.”

Another person hilariously wrote, “KL Rahul better singer.”

Here are a few more reactions:

 

Shreyas Iyer’s injury

Shreyas Iyer suffered a back injury earlier this year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He had to undergo surgery in London in April and the 28-year-old could not take part in this year’s IPL and the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. He is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

There were speculations that Shreyas Iyer might make his Team India comeback during this year’s Asia Cup. But a report published by The Times of India recently claimed that it is highly unlikely that Shreyas Iyer will recover in time for the Asia Cup.

“Iyer recently took an injection for his back pain at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy. His back is still giving him trouble,” a source was quoted as saying to the publication.

In international cricket, Shreyas Iyer was last seen in action during the Test series against Australia. In Tests, he has scored 666 runs at an average of 44.40 in 16 innings.

