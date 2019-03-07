Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai in Mushtaq Ali T20 Super League

Aggressive batsman Shreyas Iyer is all set to lead Mumbai in the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which begins in Indore on Friday.

Senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane had led Mumbai in the league stage of the domestic T20 tournament, but "he is not available for the knock-out stage", a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association said, ruling out reports that the Test specialist was carrying a niggle.

Mumbai and Railways were the two teams that qualified from Group C. Co-incidentally Mumbai played all its league matches in Indore.

Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw, Siddesh Lad, Jay Bista and the experienced duo of Aditya Tare and Surya Kumar Yadav have been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad announced on the MCA website.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and comprises of Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias and Akash Parkar along with spinners Dhurmil Matkar and Shams Mulani.

Mumbai take on Karnataka on Friday in their first game at the Holkar stadium.

Mumbai squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain),Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Tushar Deshpande, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar and Royston Dias.